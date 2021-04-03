Citigroup Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.27.

NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.72. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

