Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

AMRS opened at $19.37 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.