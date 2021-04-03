Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,762 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

