Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 234.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 233,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

