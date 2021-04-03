Citigroup Inc. Has $134,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 253.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $694.50 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

