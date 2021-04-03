Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

