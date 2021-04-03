Citigroup Inc. Sells 436,130 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 436,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

VEON stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

