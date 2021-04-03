Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Sells 2,620 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

