Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,867,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYMT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

