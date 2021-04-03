Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

