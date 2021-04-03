Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.46 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $257.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

ITRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

