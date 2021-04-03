Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NYSE CC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

