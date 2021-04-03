Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

