Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

