ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period.

NYSE CEM opened at $23.96 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

