CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10,057.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CNA Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

