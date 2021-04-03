CNX Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNX opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 183.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

