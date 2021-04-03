CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

