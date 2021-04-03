Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 2,845 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 160 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64).

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 168 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06).

On Monday, January 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,342 ($30.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,051.66 ($5,293.52).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,314 ($30.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,651 ($21.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,473 ($32.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,320.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,196.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,504 ($32.71).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

