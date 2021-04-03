Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.