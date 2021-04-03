Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.21 on Friday. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.