Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

