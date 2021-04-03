Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

