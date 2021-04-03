CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CommScope by 380.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $15.57 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

