Comparing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.17 -$5.83 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.98 $106.00 million $1.53 29.86

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $49.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -69.48% N/A -83.17% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides network systems design, site acquisition, asset audit, architectural and engineering, program management, construction management and inspection, construction, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design, and drawing services; and fiber and DAS deployments for facilities and outdoor environments. In addition, it offers outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Further, the company is involved in the structured cabling and next-generation DAS design and installation activities that supports voice, data, video, security, and multimedia systems within commercial office buildings, multi-building campus environments, high-rise buildings, data centers, and other structures. The company is based in Longwood, Florida.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 34.7 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.3 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

