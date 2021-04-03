ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $39,635.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.10 or 0.00466190 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

