ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ContraFect by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ContraFect by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

