Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Approximately 191,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 268,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.53.

In other news, insider Robert Monro bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

