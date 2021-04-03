Cormark Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a PE ratio of 173.33. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

