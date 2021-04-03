Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 11719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,365,975 shares of company stock valued at $58,594,403. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.