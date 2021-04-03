Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.87. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

