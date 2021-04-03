Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$5.81. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 459,079 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

