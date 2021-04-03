Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE CSAN opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Cosan has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.