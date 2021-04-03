Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Covivio alerts:

OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.