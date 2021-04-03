Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $45,675.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,354.85 or 0.99686477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.65 or 0.00807258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.00307822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

