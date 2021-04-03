Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

STBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

