Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,524 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 322.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $85.67 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

