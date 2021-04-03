Credit Suisse AG Purchases 32,964 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,365,975 shares of company stock worth $58,594,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

