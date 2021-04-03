Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,127 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALU. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,653. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

