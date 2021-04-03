Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,529 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIGR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.