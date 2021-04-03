Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CXDO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXDO. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.