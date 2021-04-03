Critical Review: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) versus Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 7 15 0 2.68 Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus price target of $68.45, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Futu has a consensus price target of $225.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.61%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.63 $9.04 billion $4.98 15.71 Futu $136.28 million 152.53 N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Futu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, including sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, as well as asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; stock plan administration services; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

