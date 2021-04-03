Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crown by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

