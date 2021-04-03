Crust (CRU) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Crust has a market cap of $121.69 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.93 or 0.00131027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust

