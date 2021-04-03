Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Reaches $4.87 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.