Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Trading Up 8.2%

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 163,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 287,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

