Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPYG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 1,191,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,985. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

