Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. 2,630,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

