cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $56.62 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.62 million and $1.17 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,661.92 or 0.09772246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

