CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

